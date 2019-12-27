Cowan Investigations Provides Clients with Expert Private Background Investigations in Bergen County, NJ

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- Background checks are an integral part of any private investigator's repertoire and are essential in most types of private investigations. Unfortunately, many people choose to use online background check services that are cheap and provide only basic information about their subjects. In this automated and technologically-advanced society, reliance on the internet is more than apparent, but some services still need a human touch. At Cowan Investigations, top background investigators in Bergen County, NJ, Atlantic County, and Camden County, among other nearby areas, are skilled at finding information about any subject for any of their clients.



Cowan Investigations conducts many private detective services, including alimony, cohabitation, child custody, and infidelity investigations. Each one of those services depends on in-depth, comprehensive background checks for all subjects as part of the overall investigation. Although private investigators are limited to utilizing public records and information, Cowan Investigations utilizes exceptional databases that are unavailable to most people as well as advanced investigation technology to produce the fullest picture of the past and present subjects.



The background and alimony investigators in Monmouth County, NJ, from Cowan Investigations search tirelessly for employment history, contact and residence information, aliases, DMV records, criminal records, and so much more. The data that Cowan Investigations collects from these checks can be essential for employers looking to hire new employees or investigate misconduct. It can play a crucial role in securing custody of a child if the other guardian has been convicted of a felony or uses illegal drugs.



With the background checks offered by Cowan Investigations, any client can learn valuable information about their subjects while remaining discreet. Former Jersey City Chief of Police, Bob Cowan, and his skilled associates are experts in detection and use the latest investigation technology and resources available. Learn more by contacting Cowan Investigations for a complimentary consultation today.



About Cowan Investigations

Cowan Investigations of New Jersey specializes in private investigative work, dealing with cases of infidelity, alimony, cohabitation, child custody, and divorce investigation. Bob Cowan, the owner, runs Cowan Investigations and is the former Chief of the Jersey City Police Department, Bob uses his 35 years of experience in all areas of police work to provide investigative research for his clients that exceeds even their highest expectations.