With more than 80 million square feet of flexible workspace, the US is the largest market in the industry, with coworking giants like WeWork and Regus managing 23 million square feet. New York accounts for the largest concentration of flexible working spaces, with over 330 coworking centers. Operators of these spaces occupy 9.2 million square feet in the Manhattan office market with WeWork officially overtaking JP Morgan Chase & Co. as the largest office tenant in September 2018.



The global coworking spaces market is expected decline from $9.27 billion in 2019 and to $8.24 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $11.52 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 11.8%.



Top Key Players in the Global Coworking Spaces Market: are Wework, Regus Corporation (IWG Plc), Mix Pace, Knotel, Inc., SimplyWork, District Cowork, Premier Workspaces, Krspace, Convene, and Servcorp Limited.



The coworking spaces market is majorly determined by the increase in the number of start-ups globally. According to thegeniuswork.com publication in October 2019, the global startup economy was worth $ 3 trillion in 2019, with a rise of 20% from 2017 and 2018. Moreover, according to ENTRACKER magazine published in February 2019, the number of startups in India increased from 7,000 in 2008 to 50,000 in 2018, recording a growth of 7.14 times in a decade. The growth is backed by the expansion of internet space, exposure to the knowledge of entrepreneurship outside the boundaries of the country, and improved literacy rates. Besides, advanced manufacturing and robotics, agriculture technology and new food, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, big data, and analytics were the fastest growing startup sub-sectors globally. Therefore, the rise in the number of startups across various industries globally increased the demand for coworking spaces, driving the market during the forecast period.



In January 2019, a Los Angeles based workspace provider Cross Campus, announced the acquisition of San Diegos coworking space provider DeskHub, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps the company to increase its footprints in San Diego and Scottsdale, AZ, providing an opportunity to broaden its services in the region. DeskHub is committed to creating a premier network for coworking workspaces across the USA.



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



