Cozy Lily Swimwear Announce New Range of Modest Swimsuits

Lafayette, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Beachwear is essential for anyone looking to go on holiday for sun and sand, yet despite the incredible variety on display in body-shapes and sizes, this particular clothing genre is dominated by the minimalist, bordering on the indecent. Many women have to spend hours looking through different stores trying to find something to wear that will make them feel confident and sexy without being overexposed. Cozy lily Swimwear is an online retailer that has recently launched and extensive set of more modest beachwear for women, in a range of fashionable styles.



The online store features a catalog split into new arrivals, one piece, two piece, tankini, cover up, bikini & cover up sets, women’s swimsuits and even has a section for men’s swimwear and clearance items. Everything stocked is shown in the customer’s native currency and the store ships worldwide. Every item is replete with high quality imagery and detailed product descriptions and each piece is available in a range of sizes and color.



The site has international sizing charts to make purchasing easy around the world, and every purchase includes reward points that can be collected for discounts on future purchases. The Cozy Lily Collection is always expanding, and they have recently announced a plethora of new additions to their modest swimwear range, for women who don’t wish to wear bikinis.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We aren’t just filling a niche; we have one of the most complete sets of women’s swimwear available, including common favorites like bikinis. The difference is that long with the minimalist, we also have fashionable items for the more modest woman who may wish to keep certain areas covered up. Items like the swimdress, the tankini and the one-piece swimsuit are difficult to find on the high street, but can create a gorgeous look women will feel radiant wearing. This new range expands upon our previous offerings so that customers needn’t look anywhere else for a full and varied range of affordable looks suited to any occasion.”



Cozy Lily also offers a market leading price guarantee, if their price isn’t the lowest in the market they will refund the difference and a further 10%. Due to their extensive price checking this rarely happens as they have a stated objective of being the lowest priced supplier of quality swimwear.



About Cozy Lily Swimwear

Cozy Lily Swimwear is the online market leader in the provision of high quality affordable swimsuits for every individual, including bikini beachwear and modest swimsuits. They ensure they are able to provide for every individual, irrespective of age or gender, physique, sporting or social need with a constantly expanding range of swimwear and accessories. For more information please visit: http://www.cozylilyswimwear.com/