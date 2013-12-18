Cozy Waterfront Property in Royal Harbor Is a Shinning Star in Naples

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Recently announced as available by The Cabral Group of Naples Luxury Waterfront Properties, this cozy 2,653 square foot home is a prime choice for the discerning buyer who wants to experience of all the luxury that life in Royal Harbor has to offer. With three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, this Key West-style property situated at 1900 Sandpiper Street provides enough space to feel comfortable while maintaining a size which is manageable.



Pulling up to the front of the home, one cannot help but admire the care that has been given to the landscaping’s design and maintenance. From the tall palm trees which first greet visitors, to the luscious bushes and trees which provide privacy for the residence’s front entrance, there is no doubt to potential homebuyers that they are in store to experience an alluring property which exhibits the high standards expected out of Royal Harbor homes for sale.



The first thing that can be seen when walking through the front door is a large, open foyer which leads into the home’s impressive great room. With eighteen-foot vaulted ceilings, this spacious and gorgeously decorated area allows for an inviting view of the large, fully screened-in solar-heated pool and flowing waterfall. Adorned both inside and out with sprawling plant life, this screened area conveys the true feeling of a tropical paradise.



The interior of this Royal Harbor home boasts multiple types of high-quality flooring including hardwood and tile, as well as carpet throughout the bedrooms. The house’s kitchen is well prepared for even the most dedicated gastronome, being fully equipped with tons of cabinetry and storage space, plenty of seating in the breakfast nook and at the pull-up bar, and top-notch double ovens and other appliances.



Behind the home’s pool area sits a private dock which is located on a canal with direct access out to Naples Bay and a short ride by boat into the Gulf of Mexico.



For homebuyers wanting to be immersed in a city as sophisticated as this property is, Naples offers a myriad of grandiose amenities sure to appeal to a variety of different tastes. Convenience, class and comfort are never in short supply. From the world-class dining and shopping experiences in Old Naples, to the luscious green fairways of the region’s countless golf courses, Southwest Florida provides the ultimate place for residents with the most discerning taste to live, work and play.



To view more information regarding this property, and see other Royal Harbor homes for sale, visit:



http://naplesluxurywaterfrontproperties.com/royal-harbor-real-estate/



Naples Luxury Waterfront Properties

180 9th St. S. #300

Naples, FL 34102

239-963-6590

ccsellsnaplesfl@gmail.com

Naplesluxurywaterfrontproperties.com