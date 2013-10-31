Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CP All Public Company Limited : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"CP All Public Company Limited : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "CP All Public Company Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "CP All Public Company Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "CP All Public Company Limited"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

CP All Public Company Limited (CP All PLC) operates convenience stores across Thailand under the 7-Eleven trademark. The company was granted license from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA to use the trademark. CP All PLC's product portfolio includes bakery products, books, cosmetics, food products, health and personal care products, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, beverages and frozen food. Apart from retail operations, it also manufactures frozen foods and bakery products. Additionally, the company offers various services including bill payment services, retail equipment sale and maintenance, information technology services, logistics services, marketing services, educational services, and training and business seminar services. CP All PLC along with its subsidiaries operates 6,822 of 7-Eleven stores including 2,984 corporate stores, 3,320 franchise stores and 518 sub-area license stores. Alongside in-stores, it retails its products online at www.7eleven.co.th for registered members. The company is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.



Companies Mentioned



CP All Public Company Limited



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