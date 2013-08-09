CP & Associates Overcomes Cultural Differences to Construct Minamoto Kitchoan's Exquisite Madison Avenue Boutique

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Manhattan based construction services firm CP & Associates bridges cultural differences to complete Minamoto Kitchoan’s exquisite East Coast flagship boutique on Madison Avenue.



When Minamoto Kitchoan, a purveyor of Japanese sweets known as Wagashi made the decision to move its Fifth Avenue boutique, they did so knowing they had assembled an international team dedicated to creating a collaborative work environment. The new location at 509 Madison Avenue presented the Wagashi purveyor with a unique opportunity to situate itself in an area that has become one of Manhattan’s sweetest retail corridors; Minamoto counts European chocolatiers Leonidas, Neuhaus, and Neuchatel as its neighbors.



The project team consisted of the Minamoto’s representative Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc., Kaneko Architects, P.C. and the construction firm of CP & Associates. Although the bi-level flagship, which features a walk-in freezer, a product preparation area and an executive office totals just over 2,000 sf, the project presented numerous challenges that had to be overcome. Collectively the trio immediately established an approach that would enable them to plan for and manage issues before they would affect the project’s expedited timeline.



Minamoto tasked the team with completing their flagship in 10-weeks; delays were out of the question. In conjunction with Kajima and Kaneko, CP devised a trade schedule that dovetailed with Kajima’s master project schedule, enabling the construction firm to maximize trade performance. On any given day, five to eight subcontractors worked simultaneously within the confines of the new boutique.



To ensure that the teams remained on the same page and were working with the latest directives communicated from Japan, a fluid model of communication was established. Daily site meetings and numerous calls were conducted between team members to make certain that Minamoto’s expectations were crystal clear to all parties. “On such a high-end project, there is no such thing as over communicating,” said Phillip Pignatelli, principal at CP & Associates. “We had to check and re-check every project detail to ensure nothing would be lost in translation.”



To say CP & Associates took extra special care when installing finishes would be an understatement. The majority of finishes were one-of-kind works, hand crafted by Japanese artisans. Minamoto’s flagship features light-boxes faced with Washi paper, Juraku wall coverings and light coves faced with Shikkui, a lime plaster that actively improves indoor airquality. Meticulous attention was paid to their handling and installation. For each, after the manufacturer’s instructions were translated from Minamoto’s native Japanese, a CP principal remained onsite during the installation process to ensure that the intended design aesthetic was achieved. In addition, the flagship also boasts locally sourced finishes such as a Stone Source porcelain tile floor, Luminii LED lighting and handcrafted white oak retail showcases.



The final product, a luxuriously crafted boutique that echoes Minamoto’s brand DNA, elevates and showcases the Wagashi purveyor among its neighboring European Chocolatiers. The project also serves as an example of how companies from opposite sides of the world are capable of creating a successful work environment.



“When dealing with non-US clients, you must be committed to understanding and respecting the cultural differences that exist between the project teams,” said Pat Acocella, founder of CP & Associates. “You have to develop a model of project management that overcomes those differences. We did that.”



About CP

CP & Associates Construction Corp. (“CP & Associates”) is a construction services firm headquartered in New York, NY. CP & Associates specializes in the construction of commercial, residential and institutional interior and ground-up projects for leading private and public firms. Since being established in 2008, CP & Associates have completed over million square feet of project space throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.



For more information on this or any other press release, please contact:



CP & Associates Construction Corp.

226 West 47th Street, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 796-6901 Tel

(646) 291-8986 Fax

info@cpassociatesnyc.com