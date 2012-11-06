CP Plus Improves Payment Systems and Facilities in NHS Hospital Car Parks

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- After the successful re-tendering process in 2011, CP Plus has made the decision to begin implementing several changes at their car parks in the Christchurch and the Royal Bournemouth NHS Trust hospitals. These changes will be in keeping with the Parking Charter for the hospitals, which stipulates that parking management systems must provide a fair method of parking for everyone. CP Plus has been tasked with the management of the hospitals parking facilities since 2004. The changes which they intend to make will ensure that the car parks are easy to navigate, and that congestion is kept to a minimum.



The hospital car parks are to be reconfigured, so that they can accommodate a high tech Pay on Foot system which functions using fibre optic technology. This new system will mean that payments will be more reasonable, as drivers using the car park will only have to pay for the exact amount of time they have left their car there. The payment system has also been changed to allow for credit and debit card payments, so that those who forget to bring cash will still be able to pay. In line with the Charter, the new system is simple and straightforward to use.



Concessionary parking has also been made to be more accessible, with many patients suffering from cancer and other long term illnesses being provided with ticket validation for free parking. Additional parking bays for the disabled have been created, which are outside of the system’s Pay on Foot area, so as to ensure that disabled drivers can easily reach the hospital building after parking.



Improved signage has also been made a top priority; CP Plus has added a digital message sign at the hospital’s main entrance, with the aim of easing congestion. Other signs have been installed within the Pay on Foot area, so that all drivers understand how the system operates. Car park staff hours are to be extended as well, so that all those using the car park will be provided with excellent customer service, regarding of the time or what day of the week it happens to be.



