CPA Course Makes 100k in Sales

Daytona Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Asn Tech the online tutorial company who have been teaching students in Udemy from all over the world finally launch their ace product which is CPA 101. Within days of launching they have reached of 1000+ paying students, which is over $100000 in cash. This is a huge achievement for the company. They are offering this course for a massive 50% discount just for a limited time which is available at https://www.udemy.com/cpa-marketing-101/?couponCode=Bestdeal.



This is said to be one of the biggest course launches this year in Udemy and people are flocking in to get a piece of the action. More and more students are joining everyday with personal support from the owner who is Max Anderson who can be contacted at +1 (415) 323-0955. He provides personal support to everyone who contacts him.



Asn Tech is located in 3842 Willis Avenue Daytona Beach, FL 32114. They also provide offline support too for people who are looking for one on one private support. They also have several other courses but CPA 101 is by far their most successful product.



About ASN Tech

ASN Tech, https://www.udemy.com/u/asntechs/, based in Florida, is a leading provider of online learning courses. ASN Tech provides online learning courses to students all over the internet.