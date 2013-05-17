CPA Pavement Services Attended 2013 National Pavement Expo in Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- CPA Pavement Services, a top-notch, full service Harrisburg pavement maintenance company, is proud to announce that it recently attended the 2013 National Pavement Expo in Nashville, Tennessee. The National Pavement Expo is the leading event for all kinds of paving industry professionals.



The National Pavement Expo is the only one of its kind to address every segment in the industry. It features a range of educational seminars and workshops taught by industry experts, as well as opportunities for networking, education, and buying. CPA Pavement Services makes a habit of attending the event to stay apprised of changes in the paving industry, including materials and equipment. The company is proud to have been a part of the event in 2013.



CPA Pavement Services is the ideal source for a wide variety of pavement maintenance services, including asphalt paving preparation, concrete paving maintenance, sealcoating, crack-filling, line painting, signage, concrete, and snow removal. According to a spokesperson for the company, “No matter the project location, we are dedicated to assisting your pavement and concrete needs with the professionalism we provide for every client.” True to its word, the company holds itself to the highest quality standards for every job, and it always offers a free expert evaluation and estimate for interested customers.



About CPA Pavement Services

With over 18 years of business experience and 27 years of industry experience, CPA Pavement Services is a preeminent full service asphalt and pavement maintenance company. The company offers a wide range of services and clients, including residential, commercial, institutional, and government clients. CPA Pavement Services is the perfect choice for anyone needing help with pavement maintenance, sealcoating, and a range of other services. For additional information please visit, http://www.cpa-pave.com/.