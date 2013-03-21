CPA Practice Advisor Profiled MISys and QuickBooks

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Taija Jenkins, Associate Editor of the CPA Practice Advisor, reported the value proposition of MISys Easy Purchasing software for QuickBooks. According to Jenkins, “Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc. MISys Easy Purchasing software for QuickBooks is designed to automate the purchase order process in QuickBooks Premier and Enterprise.”



Charlie Kimbell, VP of Sales and Marketing of MISys added, “This is a great add-on to QuickBooks, as it has better functionality for automating and creating purchase orders within QuickBooks. The software is inexpensive but packs a lot of punch, doing complex calculations that would otherwise take an incredible amount of time.”



MISys Easy Purchasing uses QuickBooks data from sales orders for finished goods to recommend quantities for purchase orders. Designed for both distributors and manufacturers, Easy Purchasing is intended to help businesses only order the amount of supplies they need when they need them.



“The intent is to help businesses save time and save money by showing them exactly what they need to buy to fulfill sales orders based either on order dates or ship dates. By recommending a specific quantity to purchase, which you can edit, by the way, MISys takes the guesswork out of how much you need to order. Running Easy Purchasing takes less than five minutes, saving an incredible amount of time and adds a lot of value to QuickBooks,” said David Brown, MISys CEO.



MISys Manufacturing is manufacturing control software which operates as an Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System. Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price.



About MISys Manufacturing

MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module. From Advanced Purchasing to Advanced Production; from Material Requirements Planning (MRP) to Shop Floor Control (and many other modules) MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide.



Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

http://www.misysinc.com/

Charlie Kimbell, VP, Sales and Marketing

pr@misysinc.com

(802)432-1123