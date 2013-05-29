CPAP Clinic Now Supplying New Resmed Swift FX Nano - CPAP Nasal Mas

Vaughan, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- ResMed launched their newest nasal CPAP mask: the Swift™ FX Nano. Combining the sleek, open design of nasal pillows with the natural breathing comfort of a nasal mask, the Nano promises reliable therapy with increased comfort and compliance and CPAP Clinic has it in-stock right now!



The Nano has many key comfort features, including a quick fitting two-point headgear, modified dual-wall cushion and whisper-quiet venting. As with the other members of the ResMed Swift™ FX family it comes with a SoftEdge fabric backstrap, spring-flex tubing and “lock and key” assembly.



ResMed: Swift™ FX Nano come in 2 confirgurations: For Him and For Her, as well as there 3 size of the cushions are available: Standard, Small and Wide.



CPAP Clinic, a leading provider of CPAP machines and supplies, jumped on the opportunity to be among the first in Canada to supply this mask. As a courtesy to existing clients, they are offering the ResMed: Swift™ FX Nano at a one-time only, introductory price of $168.00.



Did you know?



Replacing your mask and supplies is one of the most important steps in maintaining effective therapy



Replace when...



- The cushion is discolored.

- The cushion is cracked, torn or damaged in any way.

- The headgear is stretched and needs to be tightened more than when it was new.

- The short tube is stretched or punctured.



What to do...



Consult CPAP Clinic Consultants to learn what replacement schedule may be available through your insurance policy.



