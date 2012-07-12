CPC to Acquire Thermal Coal Assets in Colombia from Vale - Latest Deal Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- PC S.A.S., an affiliate of Colombian Natural Resources S.A.S., a private mineral exploration company controlled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, entered into an agreement to acquire thermal coal assets in Colombia, from Vale SA, a multinational diversified metals and mining company, for a purchase consideration of $407m.



Scope



- The report provides a brief of CPC S.A.S.'s announced acquisition of thermal coal assets in Colombia from Vale SA.

- It gives an overview of Vale SA's shift in strategy, the key factors behind the sale, global metallurgical coal consumption, Vale SA's revenue from commodities, an overview of the target asset, its production for the past three years, deal valuation and other details.



Reasons to buy



- Obtain an understanding of CPC S.A.S's plans to acquire Vale SA's thermal coal assets in Colombia which includes 100% of the El Hatillo coal mine and the Cerro Largo coal reserves;

- 100% of the Rio Cordoba port, and an 8.43% equity stake in the Ferrocarriles Del Norte de Colombia SA, or Fenoco, railroad.

- The report explains the deal in brief along with Vale's strategic shift to focus on its core business, key factors behind the sale and the deal valuation and other details and deal rationale.



