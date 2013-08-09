CPE Offers "Green" Data Center Backup Power & Cooling

Spokane Valley, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- In today’s global marketplace two concerns are consistently at the top of the list when data centers are replacing or eliminating equipment: what is the impact on the balance sheet and how will the changes affect the environment?



As world leaders, health organizations, and environmental agencies continue to urge, and in some cases legislate, more efficient use of our collective natural resources, data center professionals will be tasked with finding new ways to creatively provide responsible solutions for the needs of their business. The purchase and recycling of refurbished equipment is a great first step towards balancing fiscal responsibility to shareholders while at the same time positioning your company on the leading edge of “GREEN”.



Overall this is a $100 billion worldwide market that employs over one-half million people in the United States alone.



Critical Power Exchange (CPE) offers companies a unique solution- and often times, a positive budget- for these types of projects.



Few select companies in the US specialize in alternatives to the typical avenues of disposal and replacement of these types of equipment- CPE provides turn-key solutions for their clients world wide, including Fortune 500 companies.



The decision to recycle, refurbish and resell this type of equipment results in a smaller environmental footprint. On average it takes up to 85% less energy to refurbish a product compared to the new production of the same type of unit. In addition, the refurbishment process produces only 3% of the green house gases compared to new production.



Cost savings of more then 40% can be realized when data centers purchase refurbished equipment from CPE.



As the data center population expands, going “GREEN” worldwide not only reduces the global impact, but also caters to the budgetary concerns associated with this type of growth for companies of all sizes.



Fact Sheet



In 2011, CPE paid out over $8 million to clients for asset recovery.



Estimates indicate that data center servers worldwide have increased six times to 30 million units in the past 10 years.



It takes up to 85% less energy to refurbish a product compared to the new production of the same type of unit.



The refurbishment process produces only 3% of the green house gases as compared to new production.



Cost savings of more then 40% can be realized when data centers purchase refurbished equipment from CPE.



The international marketplace allows CPE to offset demo costs by placing value to each asset removed or decommissioned. Through disposal and removal, CPE offers clients cost reduction because our asset recovery services increase project revenue.



Founded in 1993, Critical Power Exchange quickly rose to become a leader in providing valued- added services for its clients in the fast-paced datacenter industry. From build-outs to demolition, from "cradle to grave," CPE's list of satisfied customers reads like a Who's Who of the industry.



The instances of business consolidation, price increases, raw material scarcity, budget reduction and the like, continue to drive demand for lower-cost options. Critical Power Exchange provides services and products to meet these demands.



Critical Power Exchange is your single point of contact for disposal or acquisition of reliable datacenter, environmental and power equipment. Specializing in Diesel Generators, Backup Power, UPS, Data Center Cooling and Raised Access Flooring since 1993. www.criticalpower.com



About Market Vision

Market Vision is a full-service advertising agency, with headquarters in Spokane, WA, and servicing clients throughout North America. Market Vision is a group of creative experts dedicated to effective marketing strategies to grow business. For more information, visit www.nitrothinking.com or “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marketvisionads.



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Jenny Glendenning

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jenny@nitrothinking.com