CPLY, AERS, ABKFQ - Xtreme Plays on Alert

Belize City, Belize -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Xtremepicks penny stock newsletter looks at China Premium Lifestyle Enterprise, Inc. (CPLY:Pink), Aerius International (AERS:PINK) and Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (ABKFQ:PINK). Sign up for xtremepicks FREE newsletter here.



Members who follow our key alerts know we feature and re-feature plays. AERS is in the mist of significant management change and the new board will be meeting this month. Expect some BIG updates to be unleashed very soon here. We are also keeping AERS on high alert for company updates that will no doubt be both significant and bullish.



Our latest alert, CPLY continues to hold on to monster gains - we promised 1,000%, and CPLY gave us 2,000%+ gains already. Keep your eyes peeled for our price valuation report this weekend, we expect at least 5,000% gains on CPLY when all said and done.



We are also keeping a close watch on a new monster mover ABKFQ, which has been gaining big time over the last few day on HUGE volumes and may prove to be a solid intra-day trader and potential gainer.



ABKFQ is currently in bankruptcy proceeding as the stock has continued to show higher prices and higher volatility. Price volatility is xtreme, but makes for solid intra-day trading for those who are looking for those extra gains.



Make sure to follow us on all our Social Media Sites for the latest updates:



SMS TEXT ALERTS NOW AVAILABLE



Sign up to our Text Message ALERTS and get notified any time any where and in lighting speed when we unleash a stock alert!



Just text the word "Stocks" to 27126 (USA)*



For International customers, text "Stocks" to



Spain: 34971110013 Germany: 4915706100006 UK: 447937985885 Canada: 16048000446



or signup online at SMS ALERT SIGNUP



About Xtremepicks.com

Xtremepicks.com team of excellence strives to find undervalued, good momentum stock plays. Xtremepicks.com provide market awareness services for small to mid-cap stocks with daily and special newsletters to keep informed of the latest movers. Xtremepicks.com penny stock newsletter is the trading connection and remember to always do research, use stop loss orders to protect, and book profits when in a position to do so. Xtremepicks.com penny stock newsletter profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is not offering securities for sale. Verify all claims and do own due diligence. Xtremepicks did not receive any compensation for the distribution of this press release. An offer to buy or sell can be made only with accompanying disclosure documents and only in the states and provinces for which they are approved.



Xtremepicks.com your trading connection and remember to always do your own research, use stop loss orders to protect yourself, and book your profits when in a position to do so.



Xtremepicks.com profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is not offering securities for sale. Xtremepicks did not receive any compensation forthis email and may be buyers in the open market Verify all claims and do your own due diligence. An offer to buy or sell can be made only with accompanying disclosure documents and only in the states and provinces for which they are approved.