CPR Awareness Key to Saving Lives: CPR Techniques and Stats Explained Through Brand New Info Graphics

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- According to the American Heart Association, Nearly 383,000 out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests occur annually and 88 percent of cardiac arrests occur at home. Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when electrical impulses in the heart become rapid or chaotic, which causes the heart to suddenly stop beating. With more than 70 percent of people either being untrained or having lapsed training in CPR, CPR Select has embarked on a new campaign to educate the masses with a comprehensive Info Graphic section on their website



The central purpose of the new info Graphic section is proper education, citing that public misconception about CPR and first aid is one of the main contributors to unnecessary injuries.



The page explores the Top 15 First Aid Myths, why widespread training of CPR saves lives, CPR and AED myths, seven outdoor first aid myths, as well as CPR CAB steps for adults and infants.



All the info graphics were professionally created by graphic artists and are designed in the most intuitive way possible. At a glance visitors can supplement their education and CPR Select encourages all visitors to display the images on their own websites.



Each individual info graphic delves into myths such as the necessity for mouth to mouth resuscitation during CPR, the falsehood that tourniquets are used to stop bleeding, and that AED is only to be used by professionals.



The comprehensive CPR Info Graphics show that use of CPR techniques from updated guidelines along with chest compressions can increase the likelihood of survival through to hospital discharge from 46 percent to 78 percent. Additionally, patient survival with good brain function increases from 34 to 51 percent, and one-year survival rates double from 27 percent to 49 percent.



CPR Select’s online classes help individuals and groups to obtain two-year CPR and BLS certification as well as CPR recertification. “The goal of the info graphics and the website as a whole are to show that Online CPR/AED and First Aid certification classes are a simple, affordable and effective way to save lives,” said a company spokesperson. “By encouraging every American to learn CPR and defibrillation techniques, we can save thousands of lives every year.”



