CPR - Cell Phone Repair St Louis Opens New Location in Brentwood, Missouri

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- After leaving a career in banking, Chris Phillips opened CPR-Cell Phone Repair - St Louis , an on-premise cell phone and electronics repair center, in Chesterfield, Missouri. Chris’ newest location, and his second store that he personally has opened, can be found at 2500 S. Brentwood Blvd, serving the Clayton, Richmond Heights, Brentwood, Maplewood, and Ladue markets.



“I retired from banking because the industry was changing and I was ready to reinvent myself,” Phillips said. “With the growth of smartphones, tablets and other handheld personal electronic devices, the occurrence of consumers having accidents or operational problems is growing, too. As consumers we are becoming less of a ‘throw away’ society so CPR is the perfect business opportunity. On the customer side, CPR offers a helpful service in a timely manner and for a great value.”



Dedicated to the on-premise repair of cell phones, iPads, laptops, game systems, iPods, GPS units and other electronic gadgets, CPR’s retail outlets offer on-premise, “while-you-wait” service, specializing in the repair of iPhone screen replacements , water damage, charging ports, broken LCDs and much more – usually in less than an hour. CPR Cell Phone Repair St Louis also buys, sells and trades electronics in the store. With the CPR Shield Warranty , users are covered for an unlimited number of claims of any type, from normal use issues to damage caused drops and spills, including full immersion on any phone and most electronic devices—for about half of what competitors charge. In addition, CPR – Cell Phone Repair, provides business to business (B2B) clients customized Maintenance and Service agreements. CPR has stores in the United States, Canada and Chile, and the company is targeting 1,000 locations by the end of 2015; currently, there are four CPR stores in the St Louis metro area.



CPR – Cell Phone Repair – Brentwood can be reached by calling 314 942-7551.



Contact:

Chris Phillips

CPR - Cell Phone Repair - St Louis

314 239-0655

http://cellphonerepair-stlouis.com/