CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC Announces Flood Damage Service This Winter

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC is pleased to announce the continuation of their flood damage services this winter. Providing flood, and water damage restoration in Philadelphia, CPR Restoration can fix serious issues that may pose a threat to a family’s safety within their home including leaky roofs, flooded basements or burst pipes. These issues can be caused by any type of storm and can occur at the most inopportune time. To prevent these situations from becoming more serious, residential and commercial property owners can contact CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC for assistance.



Prompt care when water damages are first noticed can be the difference between a small or complex project. By acting quickly, residential and commercial property owners can save a large amount of money and valuables as well. Ready and prepared to take on emergencies, CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC is available 24 hours a day for water damage assistance. By using the latest water extraction and drying technologies, the company is able to perform water restoration more efficiently for clients.



CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC works with some of the most highly-reputable adjusters and plumbers in the tri state area, including the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area. Residential and property owners seeking water damage and restoration in Bucks County, PA, can contact the company for a reference for a respected plumber in the area. For a free in-home estimate, please call 888-807-4480 or email info@cprrestoration.com. A company representative will be in touch within 24 hours and available to come at to the property and see the damage first hand.



About CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC

CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC provides prompt services throughout each of their locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Since 1998, the company has earned a reputation for excellent service for assisting customers with avoiding further costly damage to their properties. By employing certified technicians, and through the use of state-of-the-art equipment, the company has become a leading force in the restoration industry. A wide range of industries such as city/council municipalities, financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare institutions and retail outlets have called upon CPR Restorations & Cleaning Services LLC for assistance in emergency situations. Although serving primarily on the east coast, the company has travelled to Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and other states to assist with emergency restoration projects. Services include fire, water, smoke, and mold damage, along with an extensive list of other emergency services.



To learn more information about the company, please visit http://www.cprrestoration.com/.