CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC Offers Water Removal & Mold Remediation Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC, a damage restoration company of NJ and PA is pleased to announce they are offering full water, fire and mold remediation to customers throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas on the east coast. Seemingly minor water or fire damages can quickly develop into torrent of property issues when left untreated, such as mold or smoke particulates that can impact building materials or ventilation systems. When faced with any such potential damages its imperative to quickly call CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC for a professional assessment of damages. A prompt response allows property owners to mitigate the damage, save valuables, and avoid dealing with a potentially dangerous and life-threatening problem.



CPR Restoration employs a full staff of IICRC certified technicians in all area branches, providing an ongoing training program for all staff, in addition to requiring the highest continuous education standards of all supervisors and project managers. This ensures that when a Remediation Team is dispatched to any loss they are able to quickly identify and access the damages and immediately implement a plan to minimize the damages, taking into consideration any potential contaminants and responding accordingly. All damage restoration in Philadelphia, New Jersey and other areas is performed to reinsure that the damages and its after effects has been completely eliminated from the property. Staff is available for questions, estimates, or to schedule services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers can reach a representative from the company any time by calling 888-277-5117.



About CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC

CPR Restoration & Cleaning Service LLC provides prompt services throughout each of their locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Since 1998, the company has earned a reputation for excellent service for assisting customers with avoiding further costly damage to their properties. By employing certified technicians, and through the use of state-of-the-art equipment, the company has become a leading force in the restoration industry. A wide range of industries such as city/council municipalities, financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare institutions and retail outlets have called upon CPR Restorations & Cleaning Services LLC for assistance in emergency situations. Although serving primarily on the east coast, the company has travelled to Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and other states to assist with emergency restoration projects. Services include fire, water, smoke, and mold damage, along with an extensive list of other emergency services.



To learn more information about the company, please visit http://www.cprrestoration.com/.