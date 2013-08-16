CPR Training Class Announces the Launch of Its New Online CPR and First Aid Certification Program

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- CPR Training Class, a website that was created by doctors and medical professionals in order to make the CPR and First Aid certification process as easy as possible, has just announced the launch of a new online CPR and First Aid certification program.



With the new program, clients of CPR Training Class can get certified online for Basic CPR, Advanced CPR and First Aid, in order to fulfill all of their employer’s requirements. The First Aid and CPR training classes are offered at the lowest prices online, and they follow all of the Red Cross and American Heart Association curriculum and requirements. As a bonus, bulk discounts are also available for groups and employers.



As the founders of CPR Training Class know quite well, becoming certified in CPR or First Aid can be time consuming and difficult. It can be challenging to find a local program that fits into a medical professional’s already busy schedule, and in many cases the fees to take the class are quite high.



Thanks to the innovative and easy-to-schedule online classes at CPR Training Class, people are able to get the top-notch CPR training that they need, all from the comfort of home. The program is available 24/7/365, and can be taken anywhere that internet service is available.



“Once you register for our online program you will be presented with our award winning training courses taught by amazing instructors,” an article on the CPR Training Class website noted, adding that those who do not pass the test the first time may re-review the materials and re-take the test as many times as they need to until they pass—all at no additional cost.



“Our program is accepted by employers, schools, government agencies, hospitals and almost anyone else who requires First Aid and CPR certifications.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about CPR Training Class is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the newly launched online CPR and First Aid certification program. The site also features reviews from employers and students who have signed up for the programs.



“We use this program for all of our employee certification and it has saved us a lot of time and headache,” wrote Dave J. in his review.



“I recommend it to anyone who needs to get their certification.”



About CPR Training Class

CPR Training Class was created by medical professionals and doctors seeking to simplify the CPR and First Aid certification process. Through their innovative online service, clients can manage all of their certification requirements from the comfort of their own homes or anywhere they can access the internet. For more information, please visit http://www.cprtrainingclass.com/