CPS Security Solutions Expands eCamSecure Alliance to Provide Low Cost Security Packages to Schools

CPS Security solutions is pleased to announce an expanded strategic alliance with eCamSecure, Inc. in order to provide a Hybrid Security Package that is highly suited for schools at a significantly reduced cost. The Package brings together a CPS Security Officer and a mobile surveillance unit that communicates to a US-Based UL-Certified Central Command Station via high-speed 4G networks. CPS Security is a full-service security company utilizing high-tech surveillance equipment to provide high-level security to businesses and schools.



While the job of ensuring school environments are safe for students and faculty has always been a priority, educational institutions have rededicated themselves to improving their security measures in new and innovative ways. As a full-service security company serving businesses and schools, CPS Security is expert at blending the most highly trained security officers with the latest technology to meet the security needs of a changing educational environment.



The company recently announced the creation of a hybrid package with its primary strategic partner eCamSecure that is geared to schools at a highly affordable price.



The hybrid school security package combines a highly trained CPS Security Officer that is deployed with a Mobile Surveillance Unit (MSU), which is linked to the company’s Command Center. “Schools are more dedicated than ever before to creating a safe learning environment for their young charges,” said a CPS Security specialist. “We have brought our 20 years of experience in security to bear along with expanding our strategic alliance with eCamSecure to provide a solution that is both effective and affordable.”



CPS Security provides dependable, progressive and efficient security and remote management solutions supported by a state-of-the-art Command Center, Management Systems, and high tech staff. Their strategic partner eCamSecure, Inc. has provided highly advanced technology-based security systems and monitoring services for property protection and property management nationwide for over 15 years.



The eCamSecure MSU can record locally and remotely via their central station. They can also be augmented with motion detection cameras, License plate recognition, Pan/Tilt/Zoom cameras or just about any option a client desires. The state-of-the-art Command Center provides extensive communication technology and is protected by a comprehensive Disaster Plan with information and archiving backups as well as centralized back-ups.



CPS Security Solutions Officers receive extensive safety and scenario training regardless of whether they are armed or unarmed, construction commercial or school patrol guards. They are also trained in injury prevention and handling protocols, on-site training in chain of command procedures, patrolling, observing, report writing and customer service.



All CPS Security Packages include a yearly maintenance service that enables camera viewing of multiple cameras and sites. The security company provides help desk tech support, maintenance, software upgrades and notification of camera failure. They are also capable of fulfilling various Information technology hardware needs and Integration. Their technicians have intimate knowledge of both hardware and software security solutions and also provide free location evaluations. For more information, please visit http://www.cpssecurity.com/



About CPS Security Solutions

The full-service security company utilizes high-tech surveillance equipment, Mobile Surveillance Units, UL-Listed Central Command Station, and Video Analytics Equipment to provide high-level security to businesses and schools. Their highly trained Security Officers receive extensive safety and scenario training. With schools on heightened alert, CPS Security Solutions is providing armed and unarmed guards with video surveillance specifically engineered for school settings.