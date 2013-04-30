CPS Threaten Turnaround to Excelling Clara Barton Elementary

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Clara Barton Elementary School located at 7650 South Wolcott Ave in Chicago, IL is extending an invitation to all media investigative teams to come out and cover their story on the actions of the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Board to arbitrarily classify their school for Turnaround status. Usually the Turnaround process takes place after a school has been formally placed on probation and has a record of “no progress” in the deficit areas that placed the school on probation. In the case of Clara Barton, they were not placed in this category nor were they ever on the Turnaround list.



Since the assignment of their current administration, they have experienced constant and consistent improvement in their overall academic performance. Even successfully ending special education State of Illinois sanctions leveled on the school prior to their current administration. They have also increased enrollment, graduation percentages, and decreased the number of students being detained, detached and even suspended due to discipline problems. In addition, they have increased the after school and Saturday academic programs to strengthen and support learning. And extended teaching and program capacity through the establishment of strong, capable, sustainable partnerships with major universities and community based organizations, as well.



Another positive addition is over the pass two years the present administration has increase the overall technology base of Clara Barton by installing new Smartboards for grades 3 to 8 and two new computer labs totaling sixty-six systems for in-school academic achievement each, this is a 52% increase in technology utilization at Clara Barton Elementary for all grades, which is directly contributing to their high quality science and technology programs.



As a result of their hard work in turning the school around, they have experienced an advanced academic achievement model that is working. Under the present administration they have gain an increase in several key areas, them being;



- Increase in 3rd grade ISAT scores by 18 %

- Increase in 3rd grade Math scores by 9%

- Increase in school-wide ISAT reading scores by 9%

- Increase in ISAT Composition by 5%



Clara Barton was also selected as a Lead School for the Common Core Start Standard.



This is why they are asking for your time and talent in helping to get their story told. The action of CPS is very unfair as it fails to acknowledge the hard work that has already been done at Clara Barton. Furthermore, this Turnaround action will place our learners at risk by destabilizing their learning environment and severing relationships that have built trust between the students and teachers.



So the Turnaround CPS is suggesting, has already taken place by the present administration. And the parents of Clara Barton and the community would like to tell their story. Supportive parents, teachers, students and community will be present at the final meeting at CPS headquarters scheduled for Wednesday, May 1rd 2013, at 125 South Clark, to support their school and it administration on the exceptional job they have done and are doing.



Press Contacts:



Sonya L. Williams, LSC Chair

Clara Barton Elementary School

7650 S. Wolcott

Chicago, IL 60620

(773) 535-3260

sonyalking1973@gmail.com



John F. Kennedy, Parent Room Coordinator

Clara Barton Elementary School

7650 S. Wolcott

Chicago, IL 60620

(312)506-7770

jfk@choicemediaworks.com