Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Today, the CQH Firm, a nationally recognized Personal Injury and Whistleblower Law Firm, unveiled its redesigned Website, cqhfirm.com, as part of its continued effort to provide clients with the best information and resources possible. Additionally, the Website offers timely and pertinent insights showcased within the Little Ms. Pharma blog area. The Website offers comprehensive consumer information, informational video clips, related news items and practice area details. .



The CQH Firm is committed to providing the public with the most up-to-date information in the pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare arenas. According to the firm’s founder, Claudine Q. Homolash, Esquire, “The CQH Firm is committed to patient safety and is passionate about representing clients against drug and device manufacturers.” Ms. Homolash’s extensive experience representing clients in pharmaceutical and healthcare personal injury cases has afforded her a vast wealth of knowledge, and aides her firm in the prosecution of whistleblower cases.



About The CQH Firm

The CQH Firm understands clients’ needs and is devoted to delivering the best and most individualized legal services possible. The CQH Firm focuses its practice on personal injury, pharmaceutical injury and whistleblower litigation. For a free legal consultation, contact the CQH Firm at 800-975-8834 or visit them at cqhfirm.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for important daily updates.