CR and DR Market in the US 2012-2016 Published at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Computed Radiography (CR) and Digital Radiography (DR) market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.62 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in technological innovations. The CR and DR market in the US has also been witnessing an increasing use of CR in mammography. However, intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the CR and DR Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the CR and DR market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Agfa HealthCare NV, Carestream Health Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., and Philips Healthcare Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Canon U.S.A. Inc., Del Medical Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., iCRco Inc., Radlink Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba America Medical Systems Inc., and Viztek LLC.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



