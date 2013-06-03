C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) shares over potential securities laws violations by C.R. Bard, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) concerning whether a series of statements regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



In November 2006, C.R. Bard, Inc. received a subpoena issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, under the authority of the federal healthcare fraud and false claims statutes, seeking documents related to the company’s brachytherapy business. On January 27, 2012, C.R. Bard, Inc. announced that it had reached a preliminary agreement with the civil and criminal divisions of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia to resolve claims with respect to the Brachytherapy Matter.



C.R. Bard, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.53 billion in 2009 to over $2.95 billion in 2012 and its respective Net Income increased from $460.10 million to $530.10 million.



Shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. grew from slightly under $71 per share in May 2009 to as high as almost $113 in July 2011 but fell in the second half of 2011 to almost $83 per share.



On May 20, 2013, NYSE:BCR shares closed at $106.97 per share.



