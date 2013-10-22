C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- An investigation for investors in shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) was initiated over potential violations of Federal Securities Laws by C.R. Bard.



If you purchased shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether C.R. Bard, Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



In November 2006, C.R. Bard, Inc. received a subpoena issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, under the authority of the federal healthcare fraud and false claims statutes, seeking documents related to the company’s brachytherapy business. On January 27, 2012, C.R. Bard, Inc. announced that it had reached a preliminary agreement with the civil and criminal divisions of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia to resolve claims with respect to the Brachytherapy Matter.



On October 21, 2013, NYSE:BCR shares closed at $126.11 per share.



Those who purchased shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com