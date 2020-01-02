CR Luxury Is Providing High-End Accommodation Solutions for Vacationers in Costa Rica

Garabito, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2020 -- CR Luxury is extending to vacationers in Los Suenos the deserved peace of mind when it comes to their accommodation requirements by providing them with professionally maintained condos and private villas located by the tropical beaches. CR Luxury is the home of luxury and premium offerings for all vacationers looking for a one-of-a-kind experience during their stay in Los Suenos, Costa Rica. The company offers a curated selection of elegant condominiums and private villas that are located in prestigious communities. These exclusive living spaces offered by CR Luxury are their defining strengths and are guaranteed to make both short and long-term vacations unforgettable.



"We are the home for exclusive accommodation solution for all vacationers that want to step away from the ordinary and have immersive holiday experiences," said the company spokesperson. "Since we understand that different clients have varied requirements, we have provided the much-needed flexibility in finding the perfect solution. As such, we have a variety of accommodation solutions where you can choose to stay in our luxury condos, deluxe condos, premium condos, and private villas."



Vacationers who are out to find the best Los Suenos Marriot in Costa Rica rentals for rent will have the confidence to have solutions that exceed their expectations at CR Luxury. Unlike most other accommodation solution providers, the company strictly delivers what they promise and never anything less. CR Luxury has consequently won one of the highest percentages of repeat clients and celebrity endorsements, thanks to the adherence to this all-important aspect. First-time clients, therefore, never have to worry about not finding the exact wonderful touch promised while booking any of the rentals offered by the company.



Described as the Billfish Capital of the world, Los Suenos Resorts and Marina is a must-visit location for everyone looking for an unforgettable vacation destination. To have the full benefits of being in the resort located on Costa Rica's central pacific coasts, CR Luxury is providing unbeatable Los Suenos rental services. Redefined luxury is what the company takes pride in and extends to its clients' rental solutions that will make them find an opportune moment to visit again. CR Luxury has lots of options for clients to choose from depending on their needs and budget.



A total of 30 waterfront condominiums make up the Bay Residences, which is one of the most sought-after vacation areas in the Del Mar community. Everything about this residence area oozes class and style, right from the spectacular views of the Los Suenos Marina in Costa Rica it offers to its signature sunsets. Staying in any of these condos is having a taste of a mini-paradise in a tropical region that will make you want to extend your holiday. The best part is we have a team of seasoned professionals ever at hand to cater for all your requirements during the entire stay.



About CR Luxury

CR Luxury is a resort located in Los Suenos, Costa Rica that provides premium services for their guests. It offers condos and villas to spend the night with luxurious features. The resort also accommodates tours and activities in some areas around. Meanwhile, there are additional services like restaurants and golf club to spoil the guests more.



Contact Information



CR Luxury

Ocean Plaza, Playa Herradura, Puntarenas. Costa Rica

1 866 525 2188 or 506 4001 1988

Email: info@crluxury.com

Website: https://www.crluxury.com/