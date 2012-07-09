CR Thompson Announces Inclusion of New Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- CR Thompson is a full service company devoted to the customer's needs while upholding a professional appearance. This Bucks County Roofing Company has had the pleasure of serving the Philadelphia area and its surrounding communities for over 102 years. For well over a century of servicing residential and commercial properties in Philly they have created their own brand image. The work done by them is so precise and is appreciated by customers. The company provides several sets of services mentioned below:



Flat Roofing Types

Hot Asphalt

Various Roofing Repairs

Slate And Tile Repairs

Copper Restoration

Gutters And Downspouts

Siding, Windows, And Door

Roof Certifications

Skylights

With the addition of many more as well!



About CR Thompson Roofing

CR Thompson Roofing has highly skilled professionals that provide the best services for repairing and replacing all roof types in the Philadelphia and Bucks County area. Their staff promises to greet everybody with prestige customer service and the best maintenance services available, tailored to you needs and conditions. Our Bucks County Roofing Company offers the utmost service when it comes to roofing needs.