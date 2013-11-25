C.R. Thompson Now Offering Discounts to Senior Citizens, Police & Firefighters This Fall 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- C.R. Thompson Roofing is proud to announce they are now offering discounts for all senior citizens, Police & Firefighters this fall season. C.R. Thompson wants to give back to the community by making roof repairs affordable for everyone.



With snowy weather quickly approaching for the east coast, now is the time to take care of any leaks in the roof. The longer a leaky roof goes without repair, the worse the damage that is happening, and the more expensive it will be to repair or replace. A leaky roof is probably causing much more damage than the homeowner may realize. In fact, most leaks go undetected until it’s too late. Water can find its way down into the structure of the home soaking into the drywall, floors, carpets, and even the furniture. If a leaky roof is left unrepaired for too long, then there will likely be much more to repair than just the roof. Where there is water, there is more than likely mold growth occurring as well. Mold can be very tough to get rid of and needs a specialist to come in to make sure it has all been removed. Mold can be very dangerous for the family members living in the home. Overtime, mold can cause many health problems and become more difficult to remove.



C.R. Thompson Roofing are the experts when it comes to roofing shingles. They will recommend the best type of roof for the home and fit within the homeowner’s budget. They offer free estimates and one of the best warranties in Philadelphia and Bucks County. C.R. Thompson is very grateful for their community and offers the best and most affordable rates. Their discount given to senior citizens, Police & Firefighters is their way of saying thank you for all they do.



About C.R. Thompson

C.R. Thompson is honored to be a preferred roofing company in Philly and Bucks County. They are dedicated to providing full service roofing needs and guarantee that every project is up to the homeowner’s satisfaction. For those who are unfamiliar with roofing materials can be rest assured that the C.R. Thompson roofing professionals will recommend the most appropriate roofing material for one’s home. They strive to go above and beyond any other roofing services, allowing homeowners to trust them with their roofing requirements.



For more information log on to http://www.crthompsonroofing.com.