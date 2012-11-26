CR Thompson Now Provides Roofing Repairs and Replacements for Damages Relating to Hurricane Sandy

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- As Hurricane Sandy tore up the East Coast weeks ago, it has left many homeowners in the Northeast region of the United States in devastation. So, that is why CR Thompson is proud to now offer roofing repairs and replacements following this historic storm. Philly Roofing services realizes the importance of getting local residents back on their feet for trees that may have fell on their home or shingles blown off from the high winds.



As homeowners begin to finally assess all the total damage, it is time to rebuild. Bucks County homeowners have been hit hard by Sandy and choosing the right roofing contractor is an important decision. This Bucks County roofer wants to make sure all homeowners are getting the most affordable price, especially during times like this. The professional roofing contractors will ensure those who need repairs or replacements and diagnose any issues that come to the surface. This will eliminate any future concerns down the road. CR Thompson’s roofers insist that homeowners contact a professional contractor to clean up the disaster that Sandy left behind.



Even though storms like Hurricane Sandy do not occur every year or maybe even every five years, it is crucial to build back up safer and smarter than before. The roofing company in Philly is striving to help home and business owners to bounce back from this storm by ensuring all guidelines and codes are not overlooked. CR Thompson has the opportunity to help property owners reduce any future damages and to be heavily prepared for the long winter season ahead.



About CR Thompson

CR Thompson promises that their services and products are guaranteed to suit all of the customer’s requirements. Their trained personnel will recommend the correct type of roof and complete the job so that it is done correctly. They stand by all of their work, so rest assured that they are the right company to trust with the roofing needs.



