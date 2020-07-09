C.R. Thompson Roofing Available for Emergency Metal Roof Repair Jobs in and Around Philadelphia, PA, Immediately

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- The C.R. Thompson Roofing team is ready to provide emergency roof repair services to Philadelphia and the surrounding area the moment residents need it. With summer starting, severe storms become even more likely, and that can lead to severe problems with homeowner's roofs if they fail to perform inspections, maintain their gutters, and keep their landscaping in check. Making sure to take these steps now will minimize the roof damage that may occur this summer.



Inspections are a core component of every good maintenance plan, and consequently, it is one of the best things that a homeowner can do to prevent severe damage to their roofs. An inspection will help uncover any damaged shingles, signs of water damage, and potential cracks that could cause issues in a storm. In some cases, a roofer can make the repairs or replace parts of the roof if necessary to keep a wind storm from wreaking havoc on the house.



In addition to scheduling a proper inspection, homeowners should pay attention to the quality of their gutters. Gutter systems perform the crucial task of diverting water runoff from the roof and away from the home, which helps keep the entire structure from deteriorating too quickly. Furthermore, poorly maintained gutters can contribute to the damage a roof sustains in a storm because they can be torn away from the home by the wind.



The least intuitive thing that every homeowner should do to protect their home is to care for the property around it. Landscaping that includes dead or dying trees, bushes, and limbs can quickly be torn up by a storm and tossed at the house itself, leading to significant damage. By keeping the yard around their homes adequately cared for, homeowners can reduce the damage their roofs will receive during severe summer.



