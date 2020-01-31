C.R. Thompson Roofing Booking Roof Replacement Jobs in and Around Bucks County, PA

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- A new home can be an exciting, empowering milestone in life, although it is no secret that this sort of investment comes with its fair share of new responsibilities. As a trusted provider of roof replacement in and around Bucks County, C.R. Thompson Roofing is happy to impart roofing wisdom for homeowners to avoid stress, increase roof longevity, enhance their home's curb appeal, and save money while making the most out of their recent purchase.



It is imperative to be aware of warning signs that could be symptoms of roof damage that needs immediate repair or replacement. These red flags include damaged or missing shingles, cracked caulking, rusty flashing, large mossy patches, and peeling paint on roof overhangs. Individuals who notice visually unappealing conditions or potential structural damage to their roofs are encouraged to contact a professional as soon as possible for an informed, accurate assessment in regards to roof replacement.



C.R. Thompson Roofing outlines a maintenance checklist that assists homeowners in keeping up with roof maintenance as well as tackling any roofing problems they identify. These tasks include regular gutter cleaning, trimming trees that pose a risk of falling and causing damage, contacting a professional to replace damaged or missing shingles or to reseal vents and pipes, checking for water damage in the attic, and installing insulation in the attic as necessary.



Individuals who seek consultation from a roofing professional in regards to roof replacement or roof shingles near Bucks County, PA, should contact C.R. Thompson Roofing as soon as possible to book their services.



About C.R. Thompson Roofing

C.R. Thompson Roofing is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based roofing company that serves home and commercial property owners in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey. The company can install and repair shingle roofs, slate roofs, rubber roofs, and many others. C.R. Thompson Roofing not only offers roofing services but can also install and repair siding and windows, perform brick pointing, clean gutters, and much more.



