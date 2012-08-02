CR Thompson Roofing Company Provides Services of Roofing in Philly at Affordable Rates

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- C. R. Thompson provides roofing services in Philly at affordable rates. They are a full service company dedicated to the customer's needs, while maintaining a professional standing. They offer several roofing options and only use quality materials to complete the job.



They have been serving the Philadelphia area and its surrounding communities for over 102 years and as a well-balanced company, they provide professional quality work. When choosing roofing in Philly, C.R. Thompson includes services such as roofing repairs, slate and tile repairs, roof certifications, and other maintenance services.



They are one of the best Roofing Companies in Philly and are devoted to their customers no matter what their background is. The representative of C.R. Thompson stated, “Our customers' overall happiness is our priority. In the end, we take great pride in the quality of our services, business ethics, and diligent staff members. We are one of the leading Roofing Companies in Philly as we offer our customers reasonably priced services no matter how large or small the labor.”



There are no other Roofing Companies in Bucks County that are comparable to that of C.R. Thompson. They understand that durability is important, because the roof is the least accessible part of a home or business when it comes to its repair and renewal. One can count on getting an affordable price for a quality roof that will take care of all of the roofing needs at the best Roofing Companies in Bucks County.



CR Thompson promises that their services and products are guaranteed to suit all of the customer’s requirements. Their trained personnel will recommend the correct type of roof and complete the job so that it is done correctly. They stand by all of their work, so rest assured that they are the right company to trust with the roofing needs. For more information log on to www.crthompsonroofing.com.