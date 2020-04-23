C.R. Thompson Roofing Explains Some Differences Between Residential and Commercial Roofing

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- As a leading provider of commercial roofing throughout Philadelphia and the nearby communities, C.R. Thompson Roofing has an intimate understanding of both residential and commercial applications — including their differences. While there certainly exists an overlap in their objectives, it's imperative to comprehend the elements that set these two roofing systems apart.



One of the chief differences between these two roofing types is their appearance. Residential roofs tend to match the look of the architectural style of the house itself, and in some cases, the surrounding neighborhood. Meticulous planning goes into selecting roofing for a home, when homeowners may select colors and materials based on the era of home construction and exterior features.



Unlike residential roofs, commercial roofs are not constructed with matching architectural style in mind. That is because, in this context, utility and functionality surpass aesthetics. Commercial roofs protect equipment beneath them and are capable of withstanding the weight of the facility's heating and cooling equipment. To accommodate, commercial roof design tends to be flat.



Residential roofing is typically more straightforward in its installation process. Even if some homeowners desire solar shingles, the only substantial obstacle may be the chimney. Commercial roofs, on the other hand, require dependable services that employ trained professionals to build around smoke stacks, external piping, airflow systems, and other obstructions crucial to the facility.



