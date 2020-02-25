C.R. Thompson Roofing Offers Advice on How to Prepare Roof and Gutters for Spring

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- With warmer weather right around the corner, homeowners should take the opportunity to clean their roof and gutters to prepare their property for spring's sun and showers. As a trusted provider of commercial roofing near Philadelphia, C.R. Thompson understands the adverse effects that months of intermittent snow and ice can bring on to even the sturdiest roof. As things liven up again and homeowners get back to tending the yard and their home's exterior, a roof inspection (and possibly a few repairs) may be in order.



Homeowners first need to clear debris such as sticks, leaves, pine needles, and other plant matter that clogs up their gutters and ventilation stacks, which could lead to water damage and excess moisture buildup in the attic. While moss may give off a distinct charm, too much of it can be damaging. Individuals who find their roof has become a breeding ground for various organic matter should call a professional to do an accurate assessment immediately.



It's crucial to take note of any missing or damaged tiles or shingles. Torn or missing flashing needs immediate attention as well, and the same goes for poor or loose caulking. All of these applications work to prevent moisture from entering the home, so it's imperative to get them replaced as needed. Check from inside the attic or crawlspace, too — signs of water damage may be more apparent, and there may be a presence of mold if so. Father Winter can take a severe toll on certain gutters and pull anchors loose, so make sure downspouts and surrounding fixtures are firmly attached to the roof.



For any issue, homeowners are encouraged to turn to the technicians who will fix it up right the first time around, identify other problems homeowners may not have been aware of, and offer emergency roof repair near Philadelphia. For more information about all of their roofing services, contact C.R. Thompson Roofing today.



About C.R. Thompson Roofing

C.R. Thompson Roofing is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based roofing company that serves home and commercial property owners in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey. The company can install and repair shingle roofs, slate roofs, rubber roofs, and many others. C.R. Thompson Roofing not only offers roofing services but can also install and repair siding and windows, perform brick pointing, clean gutters, and much more.



