Crab Island WaterSports Releases 22 Foot Hurricane Fun Deck Boat

Fort Walton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Crab Island WaterSports invites locals and visitors alike to explore and enjoy Destin in a whole new way; by boat. Named one of Boating Magazine’s Best Places To Live and Boat In America last year, Destin is surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, Choctawhatchee Bay, and a number of bayous and inlets. Crab Island Water Sports, located on Okaloosa Island, at the foot of the Brooks Bridge, provides the Emerald Coast with parasailing adventures, dolphin tours, wave runner rentals and pontoon rentals.



“Hurricane Fun Deck Boats are the perfect boat for Crab Island Water Sports. These versatile boats provide a number of seating options, plenty of storage, and are easy for customers to handle and drive. This 22 foot Hurricane Fun Deck gives our customers the opportunity to explore Crab Island, Choctawhatchee Bay Noriega Point and the Santa Rosa sound, and is perfect for fishing, tubing, or just cruising. We are excited about adding this versatile and family friendly boat to our fleet, “ said Tad Hunter.



Crab Island Water Sports offers the best prices and the most attentive customer service. According to recent reviews in TripAdvisor, families come back to Crab Island Water Sports year after year for all their marine adventures.



“We recently rented a pontoon boat for the day from Crab Island WaterSports. They didn't have many left to rent, but from what we saw, they were all new (at least 2010 or newer). We were very impressed with the rental. It worked without any flaws, the staff got us out on the water very quickly, and sailing the bays and rivers locally was a blast. We spent a couple hours in the morning with everyone else partying at Crab Island, and in the afternoon, we did a tour of the bays, looking at the nice homes. We had a blast. Returning the boat was very simple as well. We would highly recommend this company to anyone in the area that would like to go nautical for the day! We’re looking forward to coming back and renting again. Might do the parasailing and jet-skis next time.



Renting a pontoon boat for a day on the water is a great alternative to owning. You get to spend more time on the water, and less time cleaning and marinating the boat. All Crab Island Watersports pontoon are outfitted with plenty of amenities, so all you need is your lunch, some sunglasses, and sunscreen. The new Hurricane Deck Fun Boat is sure to be popular, so call today to make your reservation.