Craft-Art.com, the One Stop Informational Source for DIY, Crafting and Painting

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Craft-Art.com is pleased to share that they have updated the website with latest blogs for DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists. This site is a haven for all kinds of craft lovers. Painting, drawing, knitting, crafting, home décor, sewing or quilting, one can find useful information on several topics such as different methods for sealing glitter or the step by step guide to resin flower crafts. And for those who want to know what kind of epoxy to use on tumblers, check out this site for an exclusive blog on this topic.



Today, it is all about reduce, reuse and recycle. The best way to conserve the planet is to identify things that can be reused. And there is no better place than a home to begin with. This site is a perfect place to find some inspiring ideas to spruce up a home or for upcycling old furniture. From choosing the best epoxy paint for wood to making DIY wooden countertops, this is an amazing place to begin with.



About https://craft-art.com/

Craft-Art.com is a division of Faessler Media GmbH based at Switzerland. This website features informative blogs on DIY Projects, Crafting and Painting. From tutorials to inspirational videos, DIY enthusiasts can find a wide range of topics on their favorite art and crafts.



Media Contact



Thomas Faessler – Faessler Media GmbH

Address: Langruetistrasse 115, 8635 Duernten, Switzerland

Phone: +41555350584

Email: Info@faesslermedia.com

Website: https://craft-art.com/