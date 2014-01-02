Craft Beer Hound Launches Crowd-Sourcing Campaign for Expansion to Live Venues

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Craft Beer Hound, an online specialty retailer of gifts for beer lovers, kicked off an Indiegogo crowd-funding campaign on December 26th to support expansion of its business to live, local venues.



“We know that meeting our customers face to face, giving them the opportunity to see our products in person and supporting the craft beer community are all crucial steps in growing our business,” says Co-Founder, Amy Mendez. The retailer plans to raise $28,000 by February 9th in order to bring its products to customers at beer festivals and farmers markets.



“Our plan is to attend as many events in the western United States as possible in 2014. Beyond that, we hope to attend events across the country and in Canada beginning in 2015,” says Amy. “We believe our products and brand will resonate with the craft beer consumer because people who love craft beer are particularly attuned to product characteristics such as quality, uniqueness and integrity – characteristics that we strive to exemplify in all that we do.”



Perks for contributors to Craft Beer Hound’s Indiegogo campaign include a range of items from limited edition pint glasses and t-shirts to an all-inclusive trip to Boulder, Colorado for a designated driver guided tour of breweries such as Avery, Upslope, Left Hand and J. Wells.



For more information, visit http://igg.me/at/craftbeerhound/x/5660031 or contact Amy@cbhound.com.



About Craft Beer Hound

Craft Beer Hound is an online retailer that specializes in finding the best gifts and gadgets for craft beer lovers and beer geeks. Founded in October 2013 by Gina Williams and Amy Mendez, the startup is gaining momentum after a successful first holiday season.



Contact Information:

Amy Mendez, Co-Founder

877.55.HOUND (877.554.6863)

www.craftbeerhound.com