Craft Beer Market in the US:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Craft Beer Market In The US 2012-2016



Craft Beer market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 17.46 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the changing consumer taste and preference for craft beer. The Craft Beer market in the US has also been witnessing an increase in canned craft beer production. However, lack of awareness about craft beer among consumers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Craft Beer Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Great Lakes and Plains regions, and the Western, Mid-south, Southeastern, South Central, and Northeastern regions of the US; it also covers the growth prospects of the market in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include New Belgium Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and The Gambrinus Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Anheuser Busch Inc., Bell's Brewery Inc., Boulevard Brewing Co., Deschutes Brewery Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co., Matt Brewing Co., MillerCoors LLC, and Oskar Blues Brewing Co.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



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6. Overview of Beer Market in the US

6.1 Alcohol Market in the US

6.2 Market size and Forecast

6.3 Segmentation of Beer market in the US

6.4 Key Vendors

6.5 Top 10 Beer Brands in the US

6.6 Top 5 Fastest Growing Craft Beer Brands



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