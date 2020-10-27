Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Craft Soda Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Craft Soda Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Craft Soda. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Tuxen Brewing Co. (Denmark), Five Star Soda (United States), Batch Craft Soda (United States), Brooklyn Organics (United States), Blue Sky (United States), Dry Soda Co. (United States), Excel Bottling (United States), Bai brands. (United States), Jones Soda Co. (United States) and Wild Poppy Company (United States).



Craft soda is the type of soft drink and it is flavored carbonate drink available in different flavored such as root beer, orange, passion fruit, berries, tropical fruits, and others. There is two type of craft soda such as natural and organic. Attractive packaging and marketing will help to boost the global craft soda market. The craft soda is available in glass, pouches, and cans. The craft soda majorly comes under non-traditional soft drink flavoring to invite a lot of buyers viewing for replacements.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Craft Soda Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Rising Awareness about Unhealthy Ingredients in Soft Drinks

- High Demand due to Organic Source



Market Trend

- Upsurging Demand due To Clean Labels

- Adoption of Different Flavors



Restraints

- Increasing Competition in Beverages Manufactures



Opportunities

- New Product Launch to Capture the Untapped Market



Challenges

- Strict Government Regulations for Artificial Ingredients and Labeling & Packaging



The Global Craft Soda Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Natural, Organic), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food Service and Drinking places, Convenience & Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other), End User (Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Adults)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



