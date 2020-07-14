Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Craft Vodka Market



This report focuses on Craft Vodka volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Craft Vodka market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.



The global Craft Vodka market is valued at million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.



The major players in global Craft Vodka market include:

Smirnoff

Absolut

Khlibnyi Dar

Green Mark

Pyat Ozer

Khortytsa

Belenkaya

Zubrowka

Grey Goose

Finlandia

Skyy

Tito's Vodka

Deep Eddy

Hangar 1 Vodka



Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Segment by Type, the Craft Vodka market is segmented into

Flavored Craft Vodka

Unflavored Craft Vodka



Segment by Application

Supermarket & Malls

Brandstore

E-commerce

Others



Global Craft Vodka Market: Regional Analysis

The Craft Vodka market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.



The key regions covered in the Craft Vodka market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E



Global Craft Vodka Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.



