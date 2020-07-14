A new market study, titled “Global Craft Vodka Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report focuses on Craft Vodka volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Craft Vodka market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
The global Craft Vodka market is valued at million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.
The major players in global Craft Vodka market include:
Smirnoff
Absolut
Khlibnyi Dar
Green Mark
Pyat Ozer
Khortytsa
Belenkaya
Zubrowka
Grey Goose
Finlandia
Sky y
Tito's Vodka
Deep Eddy
Hangar 1 Vodka
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Craft Vodka market is segmented into
Flavored Craft Vodka
Unflavored Craft Vodka
Segment by Application
Supermarket & Malls
Brandstore
E-commerce
Others
Global Craft Vodka Market: Regional Analysis
The Craft Vodka market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Craft Vodka market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Craft Vodka Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
