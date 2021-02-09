Craft Vodka Market to See Booming Business Sentiments: Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Horilka, Khortytsia

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Craft Vodka Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Craft Vodka Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

ST. GEORGE SPIRITS (United States), SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Japan), Fifth Generation, Inc. (United States), William Grant & Sons Ltd. (United Kingdom), Diageo (United Kingdom), Pernod Ricard (Sweden), Horilka (Ukraine), Khortytsia (Ukraine), Roust Corporation (United States), Bacardi (Cuba), Deep Eddy (United States), Hangar 1 Vodka (United States) and Carve Craft Vodka (United States)



What is Craft Vodka?

Vodka is a clear, unaged spirit produced with any ingredient that has fermentable sugars. Cereal grains like rye, barley and wheat are common, but vodka can also be made with potatoes, grapes or sugar beets. Though the legal definition of vodka is a "colorless, odorless, flavorless" spirit, differences in aroma and taste can definitely be discerned among brands as well as among those made with different bases.



Craft Vodka Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Flavored, Unflavored), Application (Commercial, Hotel Industry, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store), Online), Packaging Type (Glass, Metal Cans), Distiller Size (Upto 250ml, 250ml-750ml, 750ml-1000ml, More than 1000ml)



Market Trend

- Increasing Focus on Improved Packaging

- Ethnic and Indigenous Appeal Associated With Craft Vodka



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Premium Drinks

- Rising Number of Parties Due To Increasing Disposable Income



Opportunities

- Growing Promotional Activities by Using Popular Person as Brand Ambassador

- Booming Consumption of Craft Spirits in Asian Markets



Restraints

- Premiumization of the Product

- Availability of Substitutes



Challenges

- Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Craft Vodka Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



