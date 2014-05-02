Craftbay Launches an Online Marketplace for Authentic Handmade Irish Gifts

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- craftbay.ie has announced new additions to their hand crafted jewellery collection. The Craftbay Market place team which promotes quality Authentic Irish based craft producers to the world, showing what Ireland has to offer has a whole range of quality hand crafted jewellery on offer which includes their latest offerings from just € 17.60



A spokesman for Craftbay said: “We update our jewellery market place all the time, bringing the best Irish handcrafted jewellery at afford prices for the visitors to our online store. Dedicated professional Irish craftsmen and women have carefully made the jewellery that is being offered, bringing quality at affordable prices.



Some of the new additions include:



- Guinness, Wire Wrapped Gemstone Necklace € 22.00

- Gemstone Necklace Pink and Purple € 17.60

- Wire Wrapped Banded Agate Necklace € 22.00

- Jasper & Copper Wire Wrapped Necklace € 22.00

- Labradorite Wire Wrapped Necklace € 22.00

- Handmade Celtic Cross € 19.99



The latest jewellery that is on offer shows the incredible crafts men and women that Ireland has to offer. Each item has carefully been made from hand, allowing people who are looking for Authentic handmade Irish jewellery items to know they are buying a quality item and not an item that has been made by a machine for mass production.



Craftbay has become the number one resource in Ireland for craft producers to showcase their talents and sell their handcrafted jewellery. With all the high quality jewellery that is available, there are lots of gifts to find that special someone who appreciates quality jewellery at its best.



To see the whole range of handcrafted jewellery, please visit www.craftbay.ie



About craftbay.ie Authentic Handmade Irish Gifts

Craftbay.ie is one of the leading online crafts stores supplying high quality jewellery items that have ben carefully made from hand.



Craftbay Market Place Ltd.

Unit C 2, Bawnogue Enterprise Centre,

Dublin 22

Email:support@craftbay.ie

Web: http://www.craftbay.ie