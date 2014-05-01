Craftbay Launches Market Place to Bring Irish Crafts Closer to the Consumer

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- No longer do people have to travel all the way to Ireland to experience world-class Irish crafts, thanks to the Craftbay Marketplace, which is an online store that brings original Irish crafts closer to the consumer. Ireland is well known for being a country that is rich in culture and beauty and now visitors to the online craft marketplace can experience the different crafts that Ireland has to offer.



The Craftbay Marketplace (http://www.craftbay.ie) offers a whole range of Irish craft products from Jewellery, Art, Gift Ideas, Weddings to Household Items, bringing high quality Irish craft products at affordable prices. The online store allows craft producers to showcase their talents and their products to the world, bringing consumers and craft producers closer together.



The online craft site is a great place to visit for people who want quality items to give a loved one as a gift. There are so many gift ideas to choose from, from a birthday present to a wedding present, the online craft shop is the one stop shop for Irish giftware for special occasions.



The Craftbay Marketplace is user friendly allowing visitors to the online Irish craft store to find the products that they are interested in, with a secure shopping cart and shipping available around the world, no matter what country a person is in, they can buy a piece of Ireland’s culture and have it delivered to them with the minimal of fuss.



A spokesman for Craftbay said: “All of our craft products are updated on a regular basis. We continue to bring the best craft items from Ireland to our customers so they can see what Ireland has to offer.”



Craftbay was developed to give craft producers an outlet where they can showcase their talent and their products to the world and for consumers to be able to buy quality items from the comfort of their own home.



There are so many talented craft producers in Ireland; consumers will be spoilt for choice. To see what the Craftbay Marketplace has to offer, please visit http://www.craftbay.ie



About craftbay.ie Authentic Handmade Irish Gifts

Craftbay.ie is one of the leading online crafts stores supplying high quality items that have been carefully made from hand.



Craftbay Market Place Ltd.

Unit C 2, Bawnogue Enterprise Centre,

Dublin 22

Email:support@craftbay.ie

Web: http://www.craftbay.ie