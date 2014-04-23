Crafts, Holistic and Psychic Fair Is Coming to Blanchardstown

Smithfield, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Now we're truly in the age of Aquarius, more and more people are opening up to spiritual connections and alternative ways of living. If this sounds,come visit the Crafts, Holistic and Psychic Fair taking place on Sunday 27th April at the Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown!



It's going to be a fantastic, fun day for adults and kids alike, with a diverse range of stalls to keep the whole family entertained. The event has been planned to pack in as much as possible, giving visitors a great overview of the crafts, holistic and psychic scene right now in Dublin. Some of the exhibitors include Abbey Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, Jenny's Crystals, Siobhan Psychic-medium , Psychic Medium Jules Cloud Nine, Bolina, Christy Coote from broken arrow healing, Pagan Wiccan and Coven Jewelry, tiaDe, Nature's Sunshine Vitamins, Psychic Sean Sungre and many more



People will be able to browse through and buy products from a number of stalls. The event is going to be attended by some gifted artisans selling natural health products, handmade jewellery, soaps and salts. All'll find some great gifts for their friends -- and possibly even treat themself!



The fair is also going to be a great opportunity to learn a lot more about holistic practices, including bio-energy, natural healing and complimentary therapies. All'll be able to talk face-to-face with experts and learn more about their profession, and how they can help them.



The fair will also have an angel card reader and psychics on hand, too. Whether one has got questions about a tall, dark handsome stranger coming into his/her life or simply have some questions that only a psychic can answer, they'll find it all and more at the Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown on Sunday 27th April.



We're looking forward to seeing you for a relaxing, fun day!



Heather Suite

Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Dublin 15



Admission to the event for adults is just €5, with children under 16 admitted free. We're looking forward to seeing you! The event runs from 11am - 6pm.



Come and join us on Sunday, and don't forget to like us on Facebook! Discover all the latest news about our events, taking place across Dublin: https://facebook.com/CraftsAndHolisticFairsDublinAndIreland



About Crafts and Holistic Fairs Ireland

Crafts and Holistic Fairs Ireland organises fairs in Dublin. The fairs are geared towards alternative and natural therapies, bringing together traditional artisans side-by-side with holistic therapists and alternative practitioners. For more information on events, please visit Craft and Holistic Fairs Ireland's Facebook page: https://facebook.com/CraftsAndHolisticFairsDublinAndIreland



Media Contact

Crafts and Holistic fairs Ireland

119 Clifden Court,Ellis Quay,Smithfield,Dublin 7,Ireland

089 4515050

https://www.facebook.com/craftsandholisticfairsdublinandireland

craftsandholisticfairsireland@gmail.com