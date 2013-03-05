Craftsman Homes and Trend Setting Designs in Home Building

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- There is no other better way than spending life in a peaceful cottage amidst serenity. Rosewood Communities offers everything that a home owner dreams of. Buying a cottage in one of the Rosewood Communities means nothing but investing in grandiosity. They have created warm neighborhoods with a variety of outdoor amenities and natural parks areas. The lush landscaping around the communities gives it a natural look.



Rosewood Communities are getting close to completing Phase I of brand new homes and the sale would start from March 1st onwards. There is a special offer this February where all the ready-to-move homes come with closing costs paid which are worth $5000. Newly built custom homes would also receive free upgrades worth $2500. Rosewood Communities also offers to create homes or cottages in the customer’s pre-owned land or lot that is situated elsewhere.



To know more about their projects and features of other communities log on to the website http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com



About rosewoodcommunities.com

Rosewood Communities, http://rosewoodcommunities.com based in South Carolina offer cutting edge craftsman designs in home building. They create homes and cottages of an outstanding value with innovative designs. These cottages are custom made and the designers update their layouts and design features from time to time so as to set a trend in home building. The floor plans and designs have flexi spaces which accommodate the unique needs of different families.



Modern low maintenance materials are used to create the neighborhoods to meet the current American living styles. Each and every property that is bought here definitely has a long term value when it comes to re-selling. This is because of the location and the best neighborhood around. The move-in-ready homes are the turn-key homes built by Rosewood Communities. These homes are built today so as to make them ready for moving the next day.



With Rosewood, many clients have had a satisfied customer service. The Rosewood team ensures that they are constantly in touch with the clients throughout the building process to know their requirements at every stage. They pay attention to each and every minute detail. Customers who have already bought homes here feel it as a pleasant adventure.