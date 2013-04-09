Craig and John Share Their Travel Experiences at Flashpacking at Forty

Liverpool, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Craig and John, both in their forties, have been traveling round the world (RTW) since 2011. To save on money, they go flashpacking, also known as backpacking in flash and style. They travel modestly, while using high-end gadgets at the same time. They also maintain a blog on their travels, appropriately called Flashpack at 40.



Their blog is basically a recounting of their travels around the world. So far, they have been to dozens of countries RTW, including Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines. In every destination they blog about, they feature their favorite photograph together with a story of their experience in that place.



They also have a section in their blog called ‘travel planning’ where they give personal practical advice and information such as how to go backpacking in Sri Lanka or the right gadgets to bring (and not bring) during your travels. Theirs is an excellent resource for those organizing their travel itinerary.



In their ‘My Travel CV’ page, they talk with other bloggers about their trips around the world. This enriches the overall content of their blog, which offers various viewpoints on travel and travel destinations. The blog also has a page containing a list of the duo’s favorite travel bloggers RTW.



Another helpful blog feature—especially for those who can’t read English—is the option to view text in various non-English languages, including French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Readers can also subscribe to blog content through e-mail, so they are informed every time a new blog post is published or content is added to the blog.



Craig and John are currently in Turkey, but their next destination is unknown. They invite readers to give them travel tips and advice about what to do and see in countries they have yet to visit. Just leave a comment on their website or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Flashpackatforty).



