Craigslist Rival CrazyOz Offers Stiff Competition to Other Players in the Field

Kingsland, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- There are numerous websites that charge for features that should be provided free of cost. The Craigslist rival CrazyOz stands in a class of its own, different from the money-grabbing sites in that most of the classified ads and features offered by this website come free of charge. This website is based in the United Kingdom and is meant for people residing in this country or for others who have plans to travel to this country.



The Craigslist rival CrazyOz is aimed at assisting people living in the UK with buying and selling property, motors, renting them out, jewelry, electronics, pets, animals, toys, and anything else under the sun. Anybody over the age of 18 can post their advertisements regarding any type of business or requirement for free at this site. Viewers can take their pick from those wide array of items listed at CrazyOz.



The main advantage in addition to free placing of ads is that all activities pertaining to the website are in keeping with the regulations and laws laid out by the UK authorities. Hence visitors to this site can be assured of conducting risk-free operations using this site.



According to the CrazyOz website, “The goal of CrazyOz is to offer a free alternative to other Classifieds websites that are owned by big corporations. This is not a get rich quick idea, this website was made to keep Classified Ads free and no money can buy this website! CrazyOz is not for corporate benefit.”



The Craigslist rival CrazyOz offers a cheap alternative to its counterparts since it allows users to post free advertisements. Only ads related to certain adult dating services are charged a fee. In addition to aiding sales of products and various services, this website has become the favorite haunt of job seekers as well as recruiters who have chanced upon this unique opportunity for advertising their needs in the employment market.



For more details about this crazy but cool website, visit http://www.crazyoz.com.



About CrazyOz

CrazyOz is a classified ads website that offers posting and many other features free of charge. It is owned and run by a single individual known as Oz, based in the United Kingdom. It was originally named OzAdz when it was started in 2009. Since people had some difficulty spelling this name, on the basis of a voting poll, it was later changed to CrazyOz. This website is an efficient aide to UK residents who can find a wide range of services and products under a single roof, rather than searching for them in different websites.



Media Contact

242 Kingsland Road

London

E84DG

Email: support@ozadz.com

URL: http://www.crazyoz.com