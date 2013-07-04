Fast Market Research recommends "Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market in Indonesia. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market and its categories (cranes & overhead lifting equipment, lifting trucks, lift & skip hoists, winches, elevators & conveyors and parts & accessories), including data by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports. 'Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook' provides an overview and insight into the operating environment of the cranes, lifting and handling equipment industry in Indonesia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Indonesian construction value chain and for new players who are considering entering the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market in Indonesia
- Historic and forecast market values for the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market and its categories (cranes & overhead lifting equipment, lifting trucks, lift & skip hoists, winches, elevators & conveyors and parts & accessories) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the cranes, lifting and handling equipment market in Indonesia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in Australia to 2016: Market Databook
- Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in Japan to 2016: Market Databook
- Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in the UK to 2016: Market Databook
- Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in China to 2016: Market Databook
- Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook
- Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook
- Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment in the US to 2016: Market Databook
- Global Cranes, Lifting and Handling Equipment - Market Opportunity and Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Cranes, Lifting & Handling Equipment in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide - Plus
- Cranes, Lifting & Handling Equipment in Europe to 2015: Market Guide - Plus