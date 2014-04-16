Crane's Photography Launches New Portfolio Web Design to Showcase Their Best Work

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Weddings are one of the most important events in people’s lives, and wedding photography is a means by which to crystallize single moments from that special day so that they last forever. Doing so is an incredible skill, however and requires the best photographers to be able to compose breathtaking shots from spontaneous events. Crane’s Photography is known as one of the premier wedding photography houses in Chicago and the surrounding area and they are refreshing their website in the coming month to put their best foot forward with new potential clients, letting the pictures speak a thousand words.



Many existing elements of the website will be repackaged in the new design, including a greater emphasis on customer testimonials, which will be paired with photographs from their special day, and a more intuitive system of finding photos from different venues.



In addition, there will be a great integration of social media to help spread the word about great photography in Chicago, and greater user-defined control over galleries, to spend more time with the pictures they enjoy most.



A spokesperson for Chicagoweddingphotographer.com explained, “No one would put a stunning painting in a cheap frame, so it demonstrates how much we value our work to present it in the best way possible. The new website redesign is going to bring cutting edge web design principles to bear on making our photography as stunningly presented as possible. This is an extension of the same design principles that have made our photography stand out, informed by Harold Crane’s background in architecture, which has influenced his ability for combining structure and composition in breathtaking ways. The new galleries will feature cutting-edge functionality, and we hope this will drive more sale sand enquiries than ever, better representing us at the level we have achieved in our work. ”



About Crane’s Photography

Crane’s Photography is proud to be one of Chicago’s premiere wedding and fine portrait studios. They are a small group of professional photographers whose goal is to provide clients with the highest standards of professional service, whether they require a photographer for weddings, events or keepsake family portraits click here to find out more. For more information please visit: http://www.chicagoweddingphotographer.com/