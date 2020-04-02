Cranial Implants Market Medical Industry Analysis and Research Forecast 2030: Medtronic, Stryker, Medartis

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Increasing innovations in the field of cranial implants coupled with growing technological advancements by way of 3-D printing, computer-aided implant design, and regenerative medicine has catalyzed the emergence of patient-specific 3D implants that are fabricated using a variety of materials, including ceramic, polymer or metal. Cranial implants are efficacious and precise for treatment of cranial defects; these implants aid surgeons to achieve better patient outcomes. The growth of the market is further fueled by factors such as a rising demand for customized cranial implants, growing geriatric population, and upsurge in the number of trauma cases due to road accidents and injuries. Moreover, rising awareness regarding different options in cranial implants, growing focus on research and development are some of the other factors triggering the growth of cranial implants market.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Global Cranial Implants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global cranial implants market was estimated to be over US$ 800 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players in the Global Cranial Implants Market



The prominent players in the global cranial implants market are Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Stryker, Medartis, Kelyniam Global Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Xilloc Medical B.V., KLS Martin Group, Ortho Baltic, among others.



Technological Advancements



Technological advancements in the field of cranial implants is another pivotal factor boosting the growth of this market. The growing demand for customized implants that offer efficient and effective implant solutions and ensure better patient outcomes are further spurring the technological advancements. Patients and doctors alike are looking out for more cost effective solutions that offer choice of options in terms of materials and also ensure efficient restoration of the cranial defects. Technological advancements have ensured fewer complications and increased success rates along with production of implants that have value added features. Prefabricated cranial implants that are made using computer-aided design are proving to be time saving while reconstructing large cranial defects.



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type

Customized Cranial Implants

Non-Customized Cranial Implants



By Material

Polymer

Ceramic

Metal



By End User

Hospitals

Neurosurgery Specialty Centers



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global cranial implants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the cranial implants market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global cranial implants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the cranial implants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



In the End,Scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, cranial implants market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the cranial implants market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the cranial implants market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.



